Dog owners in Tayside are being warned to watch out for potentially deadly palm oil washing up on local beaches.

The substance, which can cause serious illness in dogs, has been spotted on Broughty Ferry beach this week.

It follow a number of other sightings reported in St Andrews earlier this month.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said the authority would deal with any reports of palm oil on the city’s beaches.

For the full story, see The Courier website.