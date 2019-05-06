Warning to dog owners as deadly substance washed up on Angus beach

Dog walkers are being urged to be extra vigilant after palm oil was found on an Angus beach.

A solidified lump of the material, which can be toxic to canines, was found by Susan Spink when she was walking her pet near Elliot, by Arbroath.

She said: “It was quite a bit above the low tide mark. It’s the first time I’ve seen it here.”

Ms Spink picked up the white waxy material and disposed of it, but wants to warn others about the dangers it can pose pets.

“I think there is something about how it smells that attracts dogs, but I know how ill it can make them.”

The find follows an incident at Broughty Ferry last month and several incidents at St Andrews.

Palm oil is a natural product used mainly in food processing and it can legally be released into the sea by ships.

Early veterinary treatment is vital if a dog ingests palm oil.