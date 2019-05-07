Warning to dog owners after ‘poisoned’ chunks of meat left scattered about Tayside village

Pet owners have been warned to be vigilant after chunks of meat were left scattered around a Tayside village.

Locals fear the morsels of mince and cooked chicken may have been poisoned and are asking anyone who finds anything suspicious to bag it up and report it to the police.

Residents in Murthly say there have been a number of reports of meat being found hidden on walks popular with pet owners as well as around the cricket pitch, the Avenue and the Standing Stones.

Mike Stead, a dog owner from the village, is warning others to keep an eye out and to alert the authorities to any discoveries.

For the full story, see The Courier website.