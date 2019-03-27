Warning to dog owners as border collie Harry put to sleep after possible poisoning in Dundee

A warning to Dundee dog owners has been shared online after a woman’s dog had to be put to sleep in a possible poisoning incident.

In a post shared on the Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus Facebook page a person has warned that her grandmother’s border collie may have consumed fertiliser at Camperdown Park yesterday.

The person said a vet has shared the owner’s concerns.

The post said: “Have suggested family ask for a toxicology test to be done and will update when confirmed and we know more.

“Possibly something toxic at Camperdown Park. My gran’s dog Harry returned from park at 12pm became ill and unfortunately needed to be put to sleep at 4.30pm.

“Vet fears because so fast acting something toxic was ingested.”

An admin of the page, Nicky Beaton, said: “Harry walked where family suspect fertilisers had been spread and where horses are.

“Toxicology report will show more.”

The issue was raised just days after another warning was made over palm oil being washed up on a Dundee beach.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.