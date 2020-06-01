Warning to beach-goers to adhere to social distancing after people flock to Broughty Ferry over weekend

There have been fresh pleas to people to adhere to social-distancing guidelines after crowds flocked to Tayside beaches over the weekend.

With the combination of the warm weather and the slight loosening of lockdown restrictions bringing people in their droves to Broughty Ferry waterfront.

Pictures showed the suburb was bustling with people, however, images of groups congregating at the castle and on the beach sparked concern.

Craig Duncan, a Broughty Ferry councillor, has called for those visiting the area’s beaches and landmarks to “have some awareness and mutual respect”.

Mr Duncan said: “Even in a normal year, a bit of sun and a bit of booze always leads to some high spirits.

“My concern this year, is that with the easing of some lockdown restrictions, there seems to be a bit of a misapprehension that lockdown is over.

“By all means, come to the Ferry, it’s a lovely, sunny place, but keep in mind the first minister’s words, and don’t go around in big groups of people.”

With Scotland entering phase one of its transition out of lockdown, once-banned activities such as sunbathing are now allowed.

The changes have attracted many to the seaside, such as families, dog walkers, cyclists and even kayakers.

Local takeaways which have chosen to open have also seen a spike in customers, with several drawing chalk guidelines on the pavement outside in an effort to enforce proper social distancing.

The councillor said: “If you are coming, make sure to keep your distance.

“Remember that the virus hasn’t been banished yet.

“Lockdown isn’t over, so please have some awareness and mutual respect.”

Mr Duncan also believes that more education about social distancing is needed in order to limit the spread of Covid-19 and keep people safe.

He added: “I’d like a wee bit more education on the subject.

“I think that there is a huge need for more education around all of this.”

The large number of visitors has caused Police Scotland to increase the number of patrols carried out in the waterfront community.

Officers were seen at beauty spots in Broughty Ferry over the weekend, breaking up large groups and issuing advice.

A spokeswoman for the police said: “Our local policing divisions have developed plans bespoke to their areas.

“Our officers will be out and about to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance and encourage compliance.

“We will use enforcement as a last resort only where there is a clear breach of the legislation.”