Warning signs to be installed to deter youths from Monifieth High School grounds during summer

A number of measures have been introduced to prevent teens from accessing the Monifieth High School grounds during the summer.

Neighbours have complained that ant-social behaviour around the school is growing and fear the situation will become worse during the summer holidays.

Now, Angus Council has pledged to act to combat the disruptive after-hours use of the grounds.

A set of measures have been introduced, including heightening the fence at specific points used by teens to access the grounds.

Warning signs will be hung on the fence and teachers were also asked to remind students that after-hours use of the Monifieth High School grounds is not permitted.

Combating anti-social behaviour

Police officers are aware of issue and have access to the grounds after hours.

They are aware of all entry points and will respond to call-outs regarding anti-social behaviour at the high school.

A council spokesperson said they are not aware of a major problem but are working to make the area more secure.

“We are arranging for additional signage and extending the height of the fence at Monifieth High School,” they added.

“We are also liaising with the community police officer.”

Problems ‘on the increase’

Last week, locals claimed teens were gathering in the high school grounds outwith working hours, shouting and “blaring music from around midday until dusk”.

They claimed problems appeared to be “on the increase” in the area.

Residents were pushing the council to act before the school summer holidays began.

A new Monifieth High School is set to be built, since funding was secured in December last year. The current school opened in 1979 and is rated in poor condition.

The new campus will include a replacement swimming pool as well as a new sports block and a new early learning centre.

The final location has yet to be determined.