Shop workers are being urged to remain vigilant following reports of a money-changing scam.

Two incidents have been reported to police in Fife.

However, there are fears other attempts may be made to defraud.

The “ringing the changes” scam involves a person requesting large notes be changed into smaller denominations.

As the cashier carries out the request, the person claims to have changed their mind or distracts the cashier in a bid to get back more money than they handed over.

Police are advising firms to remind staff to call over a colleague when asked to change large sums.

Two men are believed to be behind the scam.

The first is described as having tanned skin, in his early thirties, about 5ft 7in to 5ft 9in, of stocky build, with stubble and a foreign accent.

The second man is described as tanned, around the same age, about 5ft 8in to 5ft 11in, with dark hair.