VIDEO: CCTV footage of three men who attempted credit card fraud in Dundee store

A business owner has warned of a suspected criminal gang operating in Dundee which attempted a “bizarre” credit card fraud in-store on Saturday.

Dale Summerton, who owns 3000RPM on Brown Street, uploaded CCTV footage of an incident which took place during a busy weekend.

Three men, all described as having English accents, walked into the shop at around 2pm.

Two of the men allegedly tried to distract staff by asking about CCTV systems, before giving false details about where they lived.

The third – a large bald man wearing a branded T-shirt under a hooded sweatshirt and a blue/grey jacket – is then said to have tried to buy a laptop with a number of different credit cards.

Dale said: “Most of the staff were distracted by the other two males, so he was speaking to one of our new members.”

Dale decided to put the footage on the company’s Facebook account, and it has been viewed tens of thousands of times.

He said: “I really just want to put a warning out to other small businesses in the area – it is likely they would be targeting smaller businesses.”