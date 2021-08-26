Warning of four-mile diversion and delays on A92 in Fife during roadworks

Drivers have been warned to expect delays on the A92 in Fife during roadworks between Fernie Castle and Ayton next weekend.

The £445,000 project will see surfacing improvements carried out on the road.

The work by Bear Scotland will get under way at 7.30pm on Friday September 3.

It will be carried out over three days using 24-hour working.

The roadworks on the A92 are expected to be completed by 6.30am on Monday September 6.

Road closed northbound and southbound

The A92 southbound will be closed at Parbroath Junction and the northbound carriageway will be closed at Melville Lodges.

All traffic will be diverted along the A91 and A913, on a four-mile route via Cupar.

Bear says residents living within the closure points will be escorted through the site when it is safe.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “This £445,000 investment from Transport Scotland will allow us to carry out surfacing improvements on this section of the A92 to ensure our network continues to operate at the highest standard.

‘Steps to minimise disruption’

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for regular users as much as possible by carrying out the works over one weekend and using 24-hour working.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential works on the A92.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination as the diversion adds some four miles.”