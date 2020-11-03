NHS Tayside and emergency services warn of dangers of fireworks as Bonfire Night approaches

People are being urged to take extra care on Bonfire Night due to the cancellation of organised displays.

NHS Tayside has joined forces with emergency services to remind people of the safety rules for both fireworks and Covid-19.

Outdoor gatherings are restricted to six people from no more than two households and should be socially distanced.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service urged people to follow the Firework Code.

NHS Tayside consultant in emergency medicine, Dr Andrew Bogacz, added: “It is really upsetting to see people especially children, injured by fireworks.

“It is regrettable that many of the firework-related burn injuries we see in the emergency department could have been avoided if the safety guidance was followed.

“It’s easy to forget – despite how pretty sparklers look – they can inflict a nasty burn if not handled and disposed of correctly.”

Police Scotland Tayside Division Superintendent Elaine Logue said: “We have been engaging with young people to highlight the risks associated with reckless behaviour involving fireworks and alcohol.

“Parents and guardians also have a vital role…and I would ask you to have a frank conversation with those in your care about the risks of getting involved in disorder.

“Any behaviour that puts communities at risk, or endangers the safety of emergency services, will not be tolerated.”

