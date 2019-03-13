Warning of delays on Tay Road Bridge over emergency repairs

Motorists have been warned to expect delays on Tay Road Bridge due to emergency repairs.

Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) is carrying out emergency gas repairs to its main in Dock Street. An inside lane closure will be in place between Gellatly Street and Trades Lane.

Tay Road Bridge tweeted today: “Please note that the lane closure for this emergency repair will extend onto our eastbound (Aberdeen) off ramp.

“Please expect delays northbound as a result. We are informed that works will commence after 9am tomorrow for approximately one week.”

An SGN statement said: “We are continuing emergency repair work to our gas main in Dock Street, Dundee.

“Our engineers have completed work in the nearby footpath, and are now working in the road between Gellaty Street and Trades Lane.

“To ensure everyone’s safety while we work, the northbound inside lane is closed between the two junctions.

“At the moment, it’s too early to say how long our work will take to complete.”