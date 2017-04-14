Drivers are being warned about making contactless payments on their phones at drive-through restaurants — as technically they could be breaking the law.

The warning, issued a month after the introduction of new penalties for using a phone at the wheel, came from Lauren Rae, an associate at Dundee-based Thorntons Solicitors.

Ms Rae said: “The new legislation is not limited to using a mobile for making calls and texts — it is illegal to operate a mobile telephone in any way which detracts from the driver’s attention to the road.

“That includes checking social media or playing and changing music. And it may also include using a mobile telephone to make contactless payments at a drive-through restaurant.”

Contactless payments have been available on mobile phones for several years and are supported by a number of drive-through restaurants.

Despite being hopeful that the police and courts would adopt a “common sense approach” to such usage, Ms Rae said drivers should still be careful.

“Put simply, touching a mobile phone whilst the vehicle’s engine is running, could, on a strict interpretation of the law, amount to a criminal offence,” she said.

“To avoid falling foul of the law, drivers should switch off their vehicle’s engine and apply the handbrake prior to using their mobile phone at any time.”

The fixed penalty for using a phone at the wheel is now a £200 fine and six penalty points.