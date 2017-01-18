Fears have been raised that the closure of a Tayside mental health ward could impact on Dundee’s Carseview centre in Ninewells.

The Mulberry Unit, which is based at Stracathro Hospital, will close on February 1 due to a junior doctor shortage.

The temporary closure will see shift staff and inpatients move to Carseview.

A petition was started last year following concerns that the centre could shut. So far, more than 2,300 people have signed it.

Started by Jenny Laird, of Forfar, the petition raised a number of concerns including people from outside Dundee having to travel greater distances.

Councillor Kevin Keenan, Labour group leader in Dundee, said Carseview may not be able to cope with the increased demand, potentially leading to an increase in suicides.

Mr Keenan told the Tele: “People really needing this care will not be able to access it as easily as they should.

“The Carseview centre will feel the strain I’m sure. This could increase waiting times for admissions and the care and attention patients receive may suffer — that could lead to people taking their own lives.”

A series of suicides of Carseview patients led to criticism of the hospital. Four men took their lives between 2010 and 2015 after spells as patients.

Eilidh Rankin, co-facilitator of the Dundee Bipolar Self-Help Group, said patients’ problems could worsen because of the closure.

She said: “Carseview already seems understaffed. NHS staff are working hard but can only provide care with what they have.

“This will lead to mental health issues worsening as people are not seeing the same psychiatrist regularly. It will also mean people aren’t being seen as quickly, which is one of the biggest barriers to successful treatment.”

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “We understand that this decision may cause upset to patients and their families but we cannot compromise the safety of our patients and we simply do not have the right level of medical cover at this time.

“We will be considering what other measures will require to be put in place to support the transitions from in-patient care to community services in Angus when Mulberry moves to Dundee.

“NHS Tayside is able to use additional ward space within the Carseview centre for patients moving from the Mulberry ward. The staff in Mulberry ward will move with their patients to ensure continuity of clinical care. Staff in both Angus and Perth & Kinross affected will be supported to move to their new workplace.

“Mental health services will continue to be provided from the Susan Carnegie Centre as this interim move does not affect the Rowan and Willow wards, which care for up to 30 Psychiatry of Old Age patients. Local consultants from the Mulberry ward are also looking at how the local community mental health models of care in Angus can be enhanced during this interim period.

“Community Mental Health Teams and services in Angus are unaffected by this interim measure and will continue to provide high quality care to those accessing the out-patient and community mental health services. We will be considering what other measures will require to be put in place to support the transitions from inpatient care to community services in Angus when Mulberry moves to Dundee.”