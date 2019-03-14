Fife youth worker browsed pics of women at work and called vulnerable kid ‘psycho’

A youth worker has been given a 12-month warning after he browsed photos of women at work and branded a vulnerable service user as a “psycho”.

Shane Wason also put his arm around a female colleague and didn’t remove it when she challenged him, making her feel uncomfortable in front of young service users.

He also made comments to youngsters about members of staff – and told uneasy young girls: “Don’t worry girls, you are too young for me.”

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has placed a warning on his record for the next 12 months after he tried to pass off the behaviour as “joking”.

An independent panel convened by the social services watchdog heard evidence that Wason acted improperly while working a bank shift at a youth service in Cupar.

He was employed by agency firm Ranstad Care Ltd, which sent him to work a shift at Applied Care and Development Ltd at the town’s Ladeddie Steadings in December 2017. Over the course of the shift, Wason called one of the young service users a “rocket”, “banger” and a “psycho”, and said that “all women are psychos” several times.

He also used his phone to look at pictures of women while on shift, and made comments about the pictures he was looking at to young people using the service.

Wason told youngsters he “had his eye” on two members of staff before adding: “Don’t worry girls, you are too young for me”.

The panel told Wason that he had been sexist and derogatory in his remarks, and failed to treat the young service users with respect.

He was also told he had breached professional boundaries when he put his arm around his co-worker and failed to respect her wishes when she asked him to remove it.

Noting that since the incident there had been no other issues, the panel said: “Overall, your behaviour presents a pattern of disrespectful behaviour toward colleagues and young people.

“There is a pattern of informal behaviour which breached professional boundaries with both colleagues and young people.

“By your behaviour, you failed to demonstrate a positive role model and you placed those around you at risk of harm.”

Ranstad Care Ltd and Applied Care and Development Ltd have been asked to comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.