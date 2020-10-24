Warning from council leader about ‘sucking life from city centre’ as Dundee retail park approved

The leader of Dundee City Council, John Alexander, has warned of “sucking the life from the city centre” as an out-of-town retail development was given the go-ahead.

Plans to create four new units on the site of the former NCR factory at Myrekirk retail park, east of Myrekirk Road, were approved by committee members on Monday.

The Marketgait Developments plans will bring Food Warehouse – which is owned by Iceland Foods and would be the first to open in Dundee – and Home Bargains into two of the three retail premises, with a coffee shop taking up the food and drink outlet.

It’s unclear if any businesses have shown interest in the remaining retail unit.

However, planning officers had recommended refusal, because the proposal did not align with “town centre first” principles protecting footfall in major retail areas.

The report also warned the Covid-19 pandemic had left town centre retailers struggling.

Mr Alexander said there was a “balancing act” needed to ensure the city centre was not forgotten about or damaged by developments on the outskirts or out-of-town.

He said: “We were already in a precarious position I remember, pre-Covid, around December, because there were the warnings around Debenhams and Next around that time.

“And we’ve seen over the space of five years a number of companies go to the wall, or closing their stores in Dundee, and that retailing opportunity reduced in the city centre.

“That’s a big concern, so we need to make sure that we’re striking the right balance between encouraging developments, for example of out-of-town developments, but not at the expense of district shopping centres and the city centre as well.

“Because, we don’t want, necessarily, to keep sucking the life out of the city centre.”

The Strathmartine councillor said the public often had strong opinions on planning applications, especially if they are not granted, but perhaps did not consider the detrimental effect out-of-town developments have on city centre stores.

“The reality is, politicians are weighing up all the facts in front of them, trying to get that balance right and trying to make sure that we don’t do longer-term damage to existing businesses that are currently in the city as well,” he said.

“And the more that we can do to support existing jobs, as well as grow jobs in new developments, the better, and we just need to continue to focus on that and encourage people to spend locally.

“Because, I think actually the biggest challenge we face isn’t necessarily these types of developments – it’s actually online shopping.”

Marketgait Developments has been approached for comment.