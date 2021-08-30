Warning for Tayside and Fife pet owners as local vets face ‘perfect storm’

Tayside and Fife pet owners have been warned of serious disruptions to vet services.

Staff shortages and a huge increase in pandemic pet ownership is creating a “perfect storm” for pet health.

Many veterinary practices across Scotland are at “breaking point” and pet owners are experiencing long waits for non-urgent treatment.

Dunfermline-based pet emergency service Vets Now and daytime practices across Scotland within the My Family Vets network have been affected.

They’re urging owners to use video consultation services for non-emergencies and to ensure they cancel any routine appointments they can’t keep.

Pandemic puppy boom

Since the end of 2019, the UK’s dog and cat population has risen by almost 50%, from 9.5 million dogs to 12.5 million and 7.5 million cats to 12.2 million.

Emergency vet Dr Laura Playforth, professional standards director at Vets Now‘s Fife headquarters, says: “The rise in pet ownership has put unprecedented pressure on vet practices across the UK – including Scotland.

“There simply aren’t enough vets and vet nurses to meet demand.

“Add to this coronavirus and self-isolation and we’re facing the perfect storm.”

Vet staff becoming ill from Covid or forced to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace has exacerbated the situation.

Advice for owners

Just like in human health, vets and nurses triage cases, so life-threatening emergencies are seen first.

But rising demand for vet services, from the pet boom, has led to waiting times going up for non-urgent cases.

Dr Playforth says: “Most vets are asking owners to bear with them as waiting times may be longer than normal.

“Bring a book, water and snacks. And remember, if you do have a wait, it generally means your pet is not suffering from anything life-threatening.”

She urged owners to trust their instincts when their pet is unwell and to always seek veterinary help in emergency situations.

But she added the rise of video consultation services means people can get peace of mind without having to travel to a practice.

Dr Playforth continues: “Unfortunately, there is a global shortage of suitably qualified vets and vet nurses. Almost every veterinary business in the UK, Europe and the US is having problems finding good staff.

“Many people don’t realise just how much stress this increased workload has put on vet practices.

“Our priorities are our staff wellbeing and animal welfare, and ensuring all pet owners continue to have an accessible out-of-hours emergency service.”

See Vets Now for further information on video vets and general pet care.