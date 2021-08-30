Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Warning for Tayside and Fife pet owners as local vets face ‘perfect storm’

By Saskia Harper
August 30, 2021, 7:43 am
Post Thumbnail

Tayside and Fife pet owners have been warned of serious disruptions to vet services.

Staff shortages and a huge increase in pandemic pet ownership is creating a “perfect storm” for pet health.

Many veterinary practices across Scotland are at “breaking point” and pet owners are experiencing long waits for non-urgent treatment.

Dunfermline-based pet emergency service Vets Now and daytime practices across Scotland within the My Family Vets network have been affected.

The number of dogs owned in the UK has increased from 9.5 million to 12.5 million since the end of 2019.

They’re urging owners to use video consultation services for non-emergencies and to ensure they cancel any routine appointments they can’t keep.

Pandemic puppy boom

Since the end of 2019, the UK’s dog and cat population has risen by almost 50%, from 9.5 million dogs to 12.5 million and 7.5 million cats to 12.2 million.

Emergency vet Dr Laura Playforth, professional standards director at Vets Now‘s Fife headquarters, says: “The rise in pet ownership has put unprecedented pressure on vet practices across the UK – including Scotland.

Covid-19 and an increase in pandemic pet ownership has led to a care crisis among vets.

“There simply aren’t enough vets and vet nurses to meet demand.

“Add to this coronavirus and self-isolation and we’re facing the perfect storm.”

Vet staff becoming ill from Covid or forced to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace has exacerbated the situation.

Advice for owners

Just like in human health, vets and nurses triage cases, so life-threatening emergencies are seen first.

But rising demand for vet services, from the pet boom, has led to waiting times going up for non-urgent cases.

Dr Playforth says: “Most vets are asking owners to bear with them as waiting times may be longer than normal.

“Bring a book, water and snacks. And remember, if you do have a wait, it generally means your pet is not suffering from anything life-threatening.”

The number of cats owned in the UK has increased from 7.5 million to 12.2 million in almost two years.

She urged owners to trust their instincts when their pet is unwell and to always seek veterinary help in emergency situations.

But she added the rise of video consultation services means people can get peace of mind without having to travel to a practice.

Dr Playforth continues: “Unfortunately, there is a global shortage of suitably qualified vets and vet nurses. Almost every veterinary business in the UK, Europe and the US is having problems finding good staff.

Vet shortage isn’t a new issue but the boom in pet ownership has accentuated it.

“Many people don’t realise just how much stress this increased workload has put on vet practices.

“Our priorities are our staff wellbeing and animal welfare, and ensuring all pet owners continue to have an accessible out-of-hours emergency service.”

See Vets Now for further information on video vets and general pet care.