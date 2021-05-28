Warning for Fife residents after spate of ‘sneak-in’ thefts

Residents living in Levenmouth in Fife are being warned to be vigilant following a spate of recent sneak-in thefts at homes.

Police Scotland is urging locals to be on the lookout after an increase in thefts from homes and vehicles.

Officers said a number of incidents took place overnight between Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23, in Windygates, Methil, Leven and Lundin Links.

Suspects are believed to have attempted to break into houses by damaging the lock mechanism on doors and also entered insecure vehicles before stealing items within.

Local police officers have appealed for anyone with information about the incidents to come forward to assist with their enquiries.

Inspector Paul Gillespie, of Levenmouth Police Station, said: “Inquiries into these incidents are progressing and we are keeping an open mind as to whether they are connected.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time of any of the incidents and saw or heard any unusual or suspicious activity to contact police as soon as possible.

Security check

“I would take this opportunity to remind residents to review your home security and ensure all doors and windows are secured, as well as to check around your homes that all entry and exit points are properly secured.

“Similarly, please keep your cars secure and don’t leave anything valuable in view. It’s very easy to forget to lock the car if you have your arms full of shopping or assume that a remote control key has actually locked the doors.

“If you are the least bit unsure that you’ve locked your vehicle, it only takes a few seconds to go back and check.

“Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 0563 of 22/05/21, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”