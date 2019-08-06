Warning for Dundee drivers after man fined for parking in electric vehicle bay

Motorists have been urged to avoid parking in spaces assigned to an electric car hire club after traffic wardens slapped a ticket on a vehicle which was forced to use the wrong bay.

Co-Wheels offers a pay-as-you-drive scheme, allowing motorists to hire a car for an hourly rate before returning it to an allocated space, which are spread throughout the city.

However on this occasion the driver was forced to return their vehicle to the adjacent space on the Nethergate, which had a three-hour maximum time limit.

A passer-by subsequently photographed two parking attendants putting a fine on the car because it had over-stayed the maximum duration.

The man, who did not want to be named, said: “It could have been full when the driver arrived and they needed to charge the vehicle.

“Another possibility is that the driver wasn’t familiar with Dundee and wasn’t sure where else to park if the car needed to be charged.

“Given the working relationship between Co-Wheels and the council you’d think they might have shown leniency.

“It just goes to show no motorist is safe and I’m not sure who’s left to foot the bill,” he added.

© DC Thomson

Co-Wheels, which operates similar car club schemes across the UK, said its customers were often faced with difficulties when returning vehicles.

Tony Archer, the firm’s Scotland manager, said: “Unfortunately, inconsiderate drivers sometimes park in car club bays, so when our members return a car they cannot put it in the correct space.

“Our driver should always contact our customer team, then we can advise them to park in the nearby multi-storey so they do not get a ticket, and we can warn the next customer that the car is not parked in its bay.

“On this occasion our member did not let us know and left it in the next bay – which has a time limit on it and unfortunately they got a penalty charge.

“We would urge all drivers to check they do not park in car club bays – which are clearly marked – as they risk getting a ticket themselves.”

The city council urged the company to remind its customers to use their multi-storey car parks in those instances, which are free for them to use.