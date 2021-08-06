Warning Fife pier jumpers are a danger to themselves and others

Teenagers launching themselves from a pier in Fife’s picturesque East Neuk are causing a danger to themselves and others.

That’s the warning from Elie Harbour Trust, which has threatened to fence off the village pier unless they adhere to warnings.

Harbourmaster Stewart Barclay says an increasing number of pier jumpers are ignoring signs and plunging into the harbour in the wrong place.

The area is popular with boats, paddle boarders and other water sports enthusiasts and the practice is causing concerns.

Mr Barclay said: “Elie Harbour Trust do not wish to spoil anyone’s fun but the minority are ruining it for everyone.”

The trust has introduced a number of safety measures at the pier this summer.

They include using buoys to create a safe swimming area, reserving the pontoon for boat users only and posting safety advice around the area.

Despite this, people are still jumping off their pier and swimming underneath the buoys and across the mouth of the harbour.

“Unfortunately if it continues, Elie Harbour Trust will have no option but to fence the pier off completely,” said Mr Barclay.

“We have put these safety precautions in place and it is extremely important they are adhered to.”

Mr Barclay urged people to stay within the yellow buoyed-off area and to use ladders to get back onto the pier.

“Do not swim under the buoys and across the mouth of the harbour where boats will be entering or exiting,” he said.

Like many parts of Fife’s coast and countryside, Elie has been very busy with day trippers and holidaymakers over the last few weeks.

And many have taken advantage of the hot weather to get out on the water or to cool off with a swim.

Be responsible

All4Unity councillor Linda Holt commended the harbour trust on its approach.

“They are very responsible and very concerned about safety so it’s quite right what they’ve said,” she said.

“Kids do need to be responsible about pier jumping and just stick to the areas that are safe.”

She added: “There’s a vast amount of activity in that bay with boats, windsurfers and kayakers.

“The trust is worried about jumpers getting too close to them and injuring them or themselves.

“Someone could really get hurt.”

Ms Holt said the coastline was particularly popular at the moment.

“Last week there were more than 100 people floating in the water.

“Elie is a wonderful place to go and we want to keep everyone safe.”