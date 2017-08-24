Warning Dundee nursery worker who lied about qualifications

A nursery worker convicted of benefit fraud has avoided being struck off after she admitted lying about her qualifications to keep a job.

Janette Robertson was told by a Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) panel that she could continue working at the St Paul’s Cathedral Ark Nursery, despite her fitness to practice being impaired.

However, she was issued with a warning that will remain on her record for the next five years.

The nursery worker admitted lying about her qualifications between December 2014 and February 2015 over fears she would lose her job.

In August last year, she was also convicted of fraudulently claiming almost £20,000 in benefits between January 2010 and September 2013.

The SSSC argued that her conviction and subsequent deception made her unfit to continue as a carer.

However, Ms Robertson, 34, told the panel she had taken steps to turn her life around.

In a handwritten statement, she said: “I would like to assure you that I can be trusted and I am truly sorry for what I have done.

“This whole process has scared me and I am hoping the SSSC can trust me to gain my qualification and keep my job. I can prove that I can do better and that people with a criminal conviction can still get a second chance.”

She added: “If you were imposing a sanction or removal order, it has been noted that I would lose my job. I would also be struggling to pay back money owed to the city council.

“It would also be an issue of how I would support my family financially. I wouldn’t be able to do my qualification, as I do it through my job.

“I know how serious this matter is and I would ask that the panel take some of this into consideration.”

The independent panel took almost two hours to reach its decision after hearing two days of evidence from the SSSC and Ms Robertson.

Christopher Bailey, a solicitor representing the watchdog, said there was a “troubling pattern of behaviour” which could continue if Ms Robertson was not struck off.

He added: “There is nothing before the panel that they can take comfort from that it won’t be repeated again.”

Ms Robertson told the panel that she had changed her ways after her lies had come to light and was now working towards a qualification.

In addition, she said she had dealt with difficult personal circumstances at the time that she fradulently claimed benefits, the exact details of which were discussed in private.

When asked by Alasdair MacMillan, head of the panel, why she lied about her qualifications, Ms Robertson said she feared being sacked if exposed.

She said: “With everything that was happening in my life I thought I would lose my job but obviously it wasn’t helping the situation. It just made everything worse.”