A Dundee nurse who let a “friend” administer medication to at least one resident of a care home has been cautioned.

Mandy Kennedy faced charges from the Nursing and Midwifery Council regarding her employment at Rose House Care Home on Constitution Terrace.

The NMC found that Ms Kennedy inappropriately permitted a woman to participate in the administration of medication to one or more residents at the home in February 2015 — despite her not being an employee of the home’s operators, Kennedy Care Group.

She was handed a caution order for a year at the conduct and competence committee substantive hearing in Edinburgh.

A spokeswoman at the home previously confirmed to the Tele that the woman in question was a “friend” of Kennedy’s.

In its findings the NMC said: “Bearing in mind that your actions put residents at risk of harm, brought the profession into disrepute and breached fundamental tenets of the profession, the panel was not of the view the public interest would be sufficiently satisfied by its finding of current impairment.

“The panel concluded that your misconduct needed to be marked to send to the public and the profession a clear message about the standards expected of a registered nurse.”

The NMC said Kennedy had “taken its findings seriously” and “demonstrated sufficient insight” into her conduct, while she posed no risk to the public. Its statement read: “For the next one year your employer or any prospective employer will be on notice that your fitness to practise had been found to be impaired and marked by a caution.”

It added: “It would mark not only the importance of declaring and upholding proper standards of conduct and maintaining public confidence in the profession, but it would also send to the public and profession a clear message about the standards expected of a registered nurse.”

Kennedy had also faced charges stemming from her employment as deputy manager of Munroe House in Ardler but it was found she had no case to answer to. She couldn’t be reached for comment.