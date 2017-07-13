Dog owners have been warned to keep their pets away from the water at a Dundee park after a sea of red algae emerged on the surface of one of its ponds.

Over the last few days, a large area of the top pond at Stobsmuir Park has become overwhelmed by the red scum forming across the surface of the water.

Now, council chiefs are installing warning signs at the side of the pond to warn folk walking their dogs to make sure their pets do not drink or swim in the water.

Alan Maich, chairman of Friends of Stobsmuir Park, said the problem is caused due the top pond being a “stank”, which causes the water to lie stagnate.

He said: “The red scum normally comes in June so it’s a little bit later than usual, but it is due to the pond being a stank.

“It’s basically an area that doesn’t have an inlet or outlet for the water and it’s caused by the bird poo and waste.

“When the temperature rises at the pond, the scum rises to the top of the water.

“And then when it rains, it sinks all the way back down to the bottom of the pond.

“It’s a bit unsightly but we don’t think it’s a huge problem.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman confirmed warning signs are being put in place at the Stobsmuir ponds as a precaution.

He said: “Signs are being put up advising people to keep their pets away from the water while there is algae present.”

The ponds have been drained and scraped in the past but it is not a long-term solution to the issue.

Alan said that discussions have been taking place between the Friends of Stobsmuir Park and Dundee City Council to try to find a way to tackle the algae so they can prevent it coming back each year.

He said: “We are working with the council on making improvements to the park anyway.

“We are seeing if we can get an inlet pipe installed so they can get a flow of water into the pond.

“It’s difficult, though, because it’s from the road that it has to come into the park.

“But the council has certainly looked at it and we are aware of the problem.”

Edmund Faulkes, secretary of the Dundee Model Boat Club, which uses the lower pond in the park, confirmed they hadn’t been affected by the algae but admitted they still had concerns about Canadian pond weed which grows in the area.

He said: “No one seems to know what the solution is.”