Warning changes to carer’s support payments will push unpaid carers ‘over the edge’

Concerns have been raised that changes to support payments in Angus could push unpaid carers “over the edge”.

Angus Health and Social Care Partnership is proposing to change the support it pays out to unpaid carers to help them cover the cost of things such as respite care.

However, one carer has said this will lead to him having his weekly payments cut by about £50 a week, and warns this will stress carers out more than they already are.

What exactly is changing?

Across Angus each unpaid carer is awarded a certain number of points based on the impact their caring role has on their day-to-day life.

Currently, each point is worth £4.84 and the maximum number of points available is 30 a week, with this money helping carers to pay for extra help and ongoing respite care.

However, under the changes, each point will only be worth £3.05, meaning the maximum payment available will be £91.50 a week.

The health and social care partnership says this is to make sure there is money available to unpaid carers to cover the cost of free residential respite care.

It has also said the new lower carer’s payment, plus the cost of free residential care, will cost the same as the current maximum budget.

Changes will push people to their limit, says unpaid carer

One unpaid carer, who looks after his wife who has multiple sclerosis, has said the changes will stress many carers out.

And he claims he will see a cut in the amount of weekly respite care they can receive.

He said: “They are giving me one thing and taking away another.

“I am an unpaid carer because my wife has MS and I get the maximum level of support available.

“Because I am a carer I can’t just go out and leave my wife like a normal person could.

“But this support payment allows me to have two four-hour spells a week where I can pay someone to come in.

“I can get a personal assistant or a carer in to look after my wife while I go out for a few hours and get some time away and being able to do this allows me to maintain my caring role.

“It allows carers to be carers.

“But they are giving us the option of four weeks of residential respite care, but for working-age carers consistency of care is what they need.

“I am concerned those at the lower end of the spectrum will be pushed over the edge and that is not justifiable.”

Currently he receives £145.20 a week, but under the new arrangements this will be reduced to £91.50 a week.

He added on average a care worker costs £14 an hour with the eight hours of care he currently receives coming in at £112 – £20 more than the new maximum support payment.

He added: “These payments are a way to help carers because they are under an enormous amount of stress, I can’t describe how stressful it is.

“My wife’s care needs go up and down because her capabilities vary quite a lot from day to day – some days I have to pick her out of bed and other days she doesn’t need as much support.

“But it is incredibly stressful, she needs a lot of help.

“Taking away the consistent support 52 weeks of the year will just create new problems.

“It could push carers into the position I was in before I got this support, which is very stressed out and at the end of their tether.

“This will push them to their limit.

“It is like double speak from George Orwell’s 1984 novel.”

Changes will ensure people are supported in their caring role, says health and social care partnership

Angus Health and Social Care Partnership says the changes will make sure unpaid carers in the region are properly supported and are not financially contributing towards this.

A spokesman for the partnership said: “We cannot comment publicly on individual cases but would encourage anyone who receives services, and is uncertain about the new arrangements, to make contact by using the details provided on the letter they received.

“The changes are required to implement our legal duty to ensure that carers do not make a financial contribution towards services that support them in their caring role.

“Full consultation has taken place involving carer representative bodies and they support this change.

“Carers may currently receive a budget under self-directed support.

“At their next review, some eligible carers may find that the value of their carer’s budget reduces and that this element is replaced by free residential respite.

“Should a carer be eligible for residential respite but wish to choose a different option, then an amount equivalent to the national care home contract rate for residential care may be available for carers to take as a direct payment.

“It is important to be aware that all carers will be reviewed according to their individual circumstances and support will be weighted towards those most in need.”