Police are urging householders to be on their guard after bogus workmen struck in Dundee.

The incident happened on the city’s Clepington Road at about 12.30pm on Sunday.

Two wallets were taken from the home after two conmen turned up at the house unexpectedly.

The thieves told the homeowner that they had to carry out work on water pipes. They then worked their way through the home and asked for £20 from the occupier before leaving.

The victim later discovered that his two wallets and a bank book had been stolen.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland warned others to be on the look out for the bogus callers.

She said: “One of the men is described as being 6ft tall, of slim build, wearing a black cap and black shirt.

“The second man is described as being about 5ft 9in tall, wearing black-coloured clothing.

“Please remain alert to any strangers attending at your door uninvited and offering to carry out work or asking to come into your home. Always ask for and check identification. If you are at all concerned, do not let them in and contact Police Scotland on 101 to report it.”