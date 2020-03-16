Warning after tickets for fake Lewis Capaldi gig in Arbroath being promoted online

The operators of Arbroath’s Webster Theatre have warned about a scam claiming Scottish singing sensation Lewis Capaldi is coming to the Angus town.

A fake event has been created on Facebook claiming the crooner is appearing in Arbroath in May, with a firm called PrimeQ Events promoting the bogus gig.

Posting on Facebook, ANGUSalive Webster Memorial Theatre & Venues said: “It has come to our attention that a fake event has been created on Facebook, hosted by a company called ‘PrimeQ Events’, saying Lewis Capaldi is coming to Webster Theatre, Arbroath on May 8 2020.

“Any event that is held at the Webster Theatre features on or is promoted only via this Facebook page (ANGUSalive Webster Memorial Theatre & Venues), our ANGUSalive Instagram and Twitter accounts, the ANGUSalive website and ticket source only.

“Please note that all our tickets for theatre shows are sold only via Ticket Source or directly at the box office. We do not use TicketMaster to sell our tickets.

“Please report the event to Facebook and refrain from purchasing any tickets for this event.”

Capaldi played to a packed P&J Live crowd in Aberdeen last night, with thousands of fans attending the gig despite the huge concerns over the spread of coronavirus across Scotland.