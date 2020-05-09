Warning after rubbish fly-tipped on Perthshire road

Fears have been raised that opportunistic criminals are offering to get rid of household rubbish and then dumping it in the countryside.

Councillor Angus Forbes issued the warning after a pile of waste was dumped on a country road between Longforgan and Knapp earlier this week.

A Dundee address was found within the dumped rubbish, and the incident has since been reported.

Councillor Forbes, who represents the Carse of Gowrie at Perth and Kinross Council, said: “A constituent was out cycling when he came across the rubbish.

“He raked through it and found an address, and sent me a photo of it, which I have passed on.

“There has been more fly-tipping since the lockdown, partly because recycling centres are still shut because the government has deemed that an unnecessary journey.

“Until that relaxes, you just need to drive round the countryside to see it all.

“This spot has had fly-tipping before – it is secluded, there are no houses nearby, and there is a layby.

“It would be easy to go there and dump stuff.

“I have reported fly-tipping there two or three times before in the past.

“If someone stops at your door and offers to take away your rubbish, just ask yourself ‘where is it going?’ because the recycling centres are all shut.

“It is difficult to dispose of rubbish properly at the moment, so just think about what they are going to do with it.

“You should store the rubbish at your home until the recycling centres reopen, and I hope that will be in the next couple of weeks.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council added: “Fly-tipping is anti-social behaviour that blights the communities and areas where it happens.

“Anyone who does it is acting illegally and we have procedures in place to try and deter this selfish and dishonest activity.

“Through our ‘Take Pride in Your City’ campaign, we aim to encourage everyone to come together to keep the city clean for residents and visitors.

“We would urge anyone who sees fly-tipping happening, or the mess it leaves behind, to contact the council’s website at www.dundeecity.gov.uk/service-area/neighbourhood-services/environment/fly-tipping”

Perth and Kinross Council was also approached for comment.