Warning after reports of people ‘trying’ door handles in Arbroath

Residents in Arbroath have been left in fear of burglars after having their door handles “tried” over the holidays.

Multiple homes in the town were targeted, with at least three residents warning others of potential break-ins online.

Attempts on door handles were made on Largo Street and Andrew Barton Street during the night on Thursday.

Karen Park, 47, said: “My daughter’s door was tried along with three doors that I know in the same area.

“She phoned me at about 11.30pm saying someone had tried her back door.

“As my daughter’s back garden is enclosed I told her to phone the police and I went down in case they were still in the garden, as she has a 3-year-old and 2-year-old.”

Police were informed of the attempted break-ins and began patrolling in the area.