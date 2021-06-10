Warning after Pitlochry woman conned out of £9,000 in banking scam

A Pitlochry woman has been conned out of £9,000 in a banking scam, sparking a warning to be vigilant.

Police Scotland have asked people to stay alert to the methods used by scammers to defraud people of money.

A 60-year-old woman from Pitlochry recently lost £9,000 in a banking scam after she was tricked into handing over the answers to her security questions.

This allowed the scammers to steal the money after gaining access to her bank account.

Police have issued a reminder that banks will never call directly to ask you to transfer money.

Bank scam warning signs

Police Scotland Constable Caroline Madden, from Pitlochry police station, said: “The woman was targeted from fraudsters claiming to be from her bank.

“She was asked to provide the answers to her security questions and then informed that someone had attempted withdraw the money from her account.

“She was advised she would have to transfer more money to counteract this. Criminals then contacted the bank impersonating the victim, used the security answers provided by her and stole £9,000.

“I would like to remind the public, if fraud has been committed on your account, banks will never contact you direct and ask you to transfer money to another account. If they do hang up immediately.

“If you are suspicious contact the bank on the correct number you have for them.”