Every little helps: Dundee Tesco stores raise money for Help For Kids winter clothes appeal

Help For Kids has received almost £2,000 in donations since lockdown began thanks to collections at Dundee supermarkets.

Over the last few months, Tesco Extra stores across the city have been collecting donations for the children’s charity. The most recent fundraising collection saw £700 raised for their upcoming Winter Clothing Appeal.

Andrew Boylen, store manager at Tesco Extra Dundee Strathmartine Road, said: “All of the Tesco Extra stores across Dundee have been very pleased to help support Help for Kids in their warm winter clothing campaign with a fantastic total of £700 raised for an amazing cause that will help provide clothing for local children.”

© Dougie Nicolso/DCT Media

Charity co-ordinator Hannah Kemlo said: “We are so grateful to Andrew and all of the Tesco stores who have supported us over these last few months.

“Collectively they have raised just under £2,000, which is an amazing amount and has allowed us to support so many families at what’s been a very difficult time for them.”