Warm welcome for Coldside’s new community food cupboard

A new Community Cupboard offering fresh food to those who need it has been opened in Coldside.

Dundee Carers Centre, the Maxwell Centre, Dundee Voluntary Action, NHS Tayside, Community Health Team Dundee and Volunteer Dundee have all teamed up to create the new facility.

It will be based at the Maxwell Centre on St Salvador’s Street and is open to anyone in the Coldside area to give what they can and take what they need as and when required.

Kieran Drugan, development officer at Dundee Carers Centre, said the project was kept “as local as possible” by working with several local businesses, social enterprises and schools to bring it to life.

He said: “About 99% of the money spent on this project stayed in Dundee.

“We met with the project manager from Dundee and Angus Wood Recycling and commissioned them to construct the cupboard.

“We held a competition with the local schools in Coldside to design our logo and we had the winning logo printed on to signs generously donated to us by Abertay Signs.

“St John’s RC High School have been involved too by printing the logo on to bags and T-shirts.

“We had a good turnout at the launch and it was good to have the schools there who had helped design the logo.”

The project originated last summer following meetings of the partners involved. It bears some similarity to a community fridge idea floated for the West End last year.

Following the launch at the Maxwell Centre, those involved in the Community Cupboard project will now begin to develop recipes and other information that will be readily available to those who access it.

In addition, they plan on running companion cooking courses in local community centres that will revolve around the types of ingredients that will be found in the cupboard.