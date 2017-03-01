Plans are in place to close wards used to care for the elderly in Dundee’s Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH), it has been confirmed.

Staff have been told wards three and six, containing 22 beds, will undergo a “phased retraction”, with managers reportedly citing “organisational changes” as the reason behind the move.

Earlier this year patients were moved to ward three after NHS Tayside closed the facility’s ward two.

The hospital’s ward four will also be changed from an elderly male rehab ward to become a unit to care for stroke patients.

It is argued “an increase in community options” makes the decision to close wards three and six justifiable.

Dr Douglas Lowdon, clinical lead for medicine for the elderly at the RVH, said he believes the redistribution of beds is a positive step.

He confirmed the process will see 10 beds moved to other parts of the RVH and a dozen spaces sourced from the community.