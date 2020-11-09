Council leader and Labour member in war of words over future of Dundee’s Lynch Centre

A war of words has erupted between Labour and Dundee City’s leader over the future of a leisure centre.

As revealed by the Tele, staff were suddenly told on Thursday not to turn up for work at the Lynch Centre in Lochee.

Instead Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) told them to work from Caird Park Golf Course from Monday.

GMB bosses claimed the decision could force closure of the facility but LACD maintained a number of proposals were being considered, including handing over the centre to a charity.

Those plans have sparked a war of words between Labour and the council’s SNP leader John Alexander, who dismissed closure fears as “laughable”.

Michael Marra, Labour councillor for the ward, said that staff had been made aware of the decision by text message and that was “completely unacceptable.”

He has also called on the city council and LACD to honour their “moral duty” to provide facilities for everyone in Dundee.

Mr Marra said: “If the SNP intends to close even more community facilities in the Lochee ward then they will need to ask councillors to vote on it.

“The decision rests with elected councillors and not with officers. We need to be 100% clear with the community and with staff that no decision has been taken either by the LACD board or by the City Council.

“Indeed, no paper recommending closure has been presented to councillors out with the SNP administration.”

Mr Marra said he been raising his concerns over the future of the Lynch Centre for several years.

He said: “I have raised the threat to the Lynch Centre time and again and been dismissed out of hand by SNP councillors.

“The Tele reported on my concerns in 2017 and again in September 2018, April 2019 and August 2019. Each time denials have been issued and yet here we are again.

“There has been a long term plan from council officers to see the facility closed. ”

“We have also had the SNP’s recent ‘community hub’ plan which promises closure of further facilities in Charleston.

“Sport and exercise cannot be exclusive to those who can afford expensive private facilities. The city council has a moral duty to provide facilities and opportunities for all.”

However, the council leader defended the administration’s record on investing “tens of millions of pounds” in community facilities against a “backdrop of a decade of austerity”

Mr Alexander added: “This includes the £13 million Menzieshill Community Centre and Library and a £1m upgrade to Lochee swimming baths. Actions speak louder than words.

“There is no suggestion that the centre would not be used for sport going forward and no suggestion it would be demolished.

“Councillor Marra and his Labour colleagues have voted on numerous occasions over the years to support the community hub model so his comments are laughable.

“His voting history on these matters is a matter of public record. He and his colleagues are clearly trying to pull the wool over the public’s eyes.”