Wanted man being sought by English police believed to be in Dundee

A wanted man being sought by police in England could be in Dundee.

Officers in Sussex are offering a £1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Alex Evans.

The 27-year-old is wanted in connection with an assault which took place outside Eastbourne’s Cameo Nightclub on March 7.

According to The Argus, two men were knocked unconscious during an early morning incident outside the venue with a third suffering a broken jaw. An 18-year-old woman is also said to have been attacked.

Detective Constable Richard Drury of Sussex Police said: “We are offering the reward for information which leads to the arrest of Alex Evans. We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him or has any information about his whereabouts.

“We have received information that suggests he may be in the Dundee, Tayside, area and we are working with colleagues in Police Scotland to trace him.”

Anyone who spots Mr Evans is being asked to call police.

Others with information on his whereabouts are being asked to either contact Sussex Police online or on 101 quoting Sussex serial 177 of 07/03.