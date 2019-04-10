Want to cruise to Norway and the Scottish Isles with the Tele? Our information evening will tell you everything you need to know

Have you booked up for DC Thomson Travel’s exciting cruise to Norway and the Scottish Isles in 2020?

Up to 1300 passengers will enjoy an unforgettable nine-night trip to some of the most breath-taking scenery in the world on the exclusive Evening Tele-supported voyage on the majestic Magellan cruise ship.

Places are filling up fast, but there’s still time to secure your berth — and take advantage of our time-limited Buy One Get One Free offer.

For those who may be new to the world of cruises, or who want to know more about the unique trip itinerary, DC Thomson Travel in partnership with CMV has organised an information evening in Dundee when all your questions will be answered.

Book your place at our cruise information evening here

Our cruise evening will be held in the main reception of DC Thomson’s Dundee headquarters on Wednesday April 17 at 6.30pm. Refreshments will be served on arrival.

You will hear from our partners Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) and find out about life on board Magellan, what you can expect on this cruise as well as ask any questions you may have.

We will also be giving those who attend the chance to WIN £100 worth of vouchers for Marks and Spencer’s.

To find out more and book your free place at the cruise information evening please click here.