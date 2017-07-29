Dundee midfielder Mark O’Hara says they’re out to win Sunday’s derby for injured team-mate Craig Wighton.

The Dens Park youngster made himself an even bigger favourite in the fans’ eyes after scoring the winner in the last City of Discovery derby — a game that saw the Dark Blues confirm United’s relegation back in May 2016.

However, it’s been a difficult week for Wighton after getting the worst news possible about a knee injury picked up in a bounce game against Bristol City U/23s.

He’s torn his cruciate ligament and could be out for the entire season.

O’Hara revealed the club are rallying around their injured team-mate and, if they get the win they’re after, they’ll dedicate it to Wighton.

He said: “I think it’s been a bit of a nightmare for Craig in the last week.

“It’s a real shame for everybody at the club, Craig’s a great player and a big miss but it’ll be good to get a win for him.

“We’ll be out trying to emulate what he did in the last derby.”

If O’Hara features it’ll be his first experience of a Dundee derby, something he can’t wait for.

“I’m definitely looking forward to Sunday — I’ve never experienced a derby before.

“I’ve seen the Dundee derbies on TV and they’re great occasions.

“It’s a game we need to win especially with no derby last season. It’s been bubbling up a wee bit, it’s a big occasion and, hopefully, we come out on top.”

Added to the usual bragging rights for the winning team will be a guaranteed place in the next round of the Betfred Cup by winning Group C.

And with three wins out of three to their name already in the group after beating Raith Rovers, Buckie Thistle and then Cowdenbeath on Wednesday, O’Hara is determined to keep the winning run going.

“Since the manager’s come in, he’s tried to establish a winning mentality.

“He’s been drilling that into us and three wins out of three is a great start — I don’t think we managed three wins in a row all last season. Hopefully, we can continue that.

“It’s a brilliant finish to the cup group, especially on TV and it’s a chance to showcase what we can do and, hopefully, get a bit of momentum going into the league.”

In the history of Dundee derbies, United have generally had the upper hand — winning 78 to Dundee’s 48 — although the Dark Blues are unbeaten in the last four.

Those all came as the Tangerines finished bottom of the Premiership with two wins for Dundee and two draws.

This time around, though, the Dens Park side are the higher-division club going into a derby for the first time in over 60 years.

That was back in 1956 but O’Hara insists there’s no extra pressure despite being favourites.

He said: “It doesn’t matter that we are the Premiership club and they are the Championship side. Anything can happen and we need to make sure we’re on top of our game.

“There’s no extra pressure being a higher division team, there’s always expectation in a derby.

“The manager has actually spoke about that this week — he’s had every team watched, every team is capable and have qualities.

“The manager spoke this week and said he’s not joking, he wants to win this, he wants a cup this year.

“Obviously all the fans would love a trip to Hampden and we need to target this as a real opportunity to get as far as we can.”