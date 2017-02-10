Wannabe singers queue up at the X Factor auditions in Dundee

More than a dozen hopefuls were waiting to sing their hearts out as the auditions for the X Factor got underway in Dundee’s Overgate.

It’s not quite the huge set-up we’re used to on TV – no Simon Cowell in sight – but potential pop stars are lining up to belt out their signature hits to the production team in the hope of making it to the next round.

Those looking for a chance in the limelight should head along to the special booth in the lower mall today before 5pm.

The search to find the next singing sensation moves to Perth tomorrow.