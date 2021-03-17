Steven Gerrard has wished Rangers legend Walter Smith well in his recovery from illness.

The Ibrox club announced on Sunday that the ex-Dundee United player and assistant manager, 73, was in hospital following an operation.

‘He’s an iconic figure’

And current Light Blues boss Gerrard – who recently praised Smith for being his “unofficial mentor” – said: “I’ve already sent my best wishes to Walter’s family.

“Everyone at the club wishes Walter well. He still plays a massive part at this club, he’s an iconic figure.

“He’s someone I’ve got a close relationship with. I was only on a Zoom call with him days before he went into the hospital.

“So everyone is right behind Walter, wishing him well and hopefully he will be out of hospital before too long.”

Rangers Football Club can confirm Walter Smith had an operation on Monday and he is currently recovering in hospital. His family have requested privacy at this time. pic.twitter.com/rqfNL0urtR — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 13, 2021

Smith had two spells as a player at Tannadice before becoming the late Jim McLean’s No2.

Three years after United’s 1983 title triumph, he left to become Graeme Souness’ assistant at Rangers and a glittering period in Govan followed.

Unprecedented success

Smith guided Gers to Nine in a Row after replacing Souness as boss and lifted 21 major trophies over two periods in the Ibrox hot seat.

In 2018, the former Everton and Scotland manager was linked with a national team return in the wake of Gordon Strachan’s departure but ruled himself out of the running after talks with Hampden chiefs.

Meanwhile, Gerrard has confirmed Ryan Jack will sit out Thursday’s second leg of his side’s Europa League last 16 showdown with Slavia Prague despite being named in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for next week’s World Cup qualifiers.

He said: “I had a chat with Steve Clarke and obviously that will remain private.

🎙️ PRESS CONFERENCE: Steven Gerrard spoke to the media ahead of Thursday's @EuropaLeague match at Ibrox. #UEL pic.twitter.com/bvIRdzPmsW — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) March 17, 2021

‘We’ll make a decision at the weekend’

“We’ve been in touch over Ryan and a few other players for some time now but I’m not going to divulge what gets said in the conversation.

“I don’t think that’s fair or respectful.

“Ryan won’t be involved tomorrow night. We will make a decision on the weekend when we need to but he is ruled out for tomorrow’s game.”