Mouth-watering bridies, pies and sausage rolls were the items that kept keen customers coming back for more at Wallace’s The Auld Dundee Pie Shop back in the day.

The business, which was started by David Wallace in the late 19th Century, became a household name in the city until its closure in the 1970s.

Originally located in The Vault under the Caird Hall, an area which now houses restaurants such as St Andrews Brewing Company, the business moved to a site on Castle Street in the ’20s.

The Auld Dundee Pie Shop

Former staff member Rosie Smart – then Brown – fondly recalls her time spent working there.

Now 60 and living in Monifieth, Rosie remembers finishing school aged 15 one day and beginning her new role the very next.

She only worked there for a year, alongside sister Lisa, before its closure, but Rosie says that if it had been open to this day she “probably would have still worked there”.

With an estimated staff of 50 who worked across the kitchen, the front shop and the adjoining restaurant (including two executive wings in the back offering high-class service), Rosie remembers it as a “very good place to work”.

“There was never anybody that didn’t like working there,” she says. “You cannot say one bad thing about Wallace’s.

“It was well-known for the pies, bridies and sausage rolls. It was lovely, it was the best pie shop in Dundee. I used to serve all the window cleaners, that’s how I remember it. You had your favourite customers that came in all the time.

“Every day was busy but I used to serve the window cleaners every day with their breakfast. They were a nice bunch of chaps and they always had the breakfast – a pot of tea and toast and things like that.

Rosie, who vividly remembers her uniform of a black jumper, skirt, tights and shoes and an apron, says that the pie, chips and beans were her pick from the Wallace’s menu – and that is a sentiment echoed amongst other Tele readers too. In fact, Alan Gray Senior described the eatery’s steak pie, chips and peas as “the business”.

Other popular offerings included the braised steak, cabbage and potatoes, their mince and tatties and their home-made soup. Derek Royle recalls his parents taking him for some hot, delicious soup every Saturday, and Val Fenton loved Wallace’s rice pudding, which she enjoyed every time she visited with her mum and gran.

“It was a very, very good high-class tearoom. You couldn’t fault it,” says Rosie.

Wallace Land o’ Cakes

Founder Mr Wallace’s brother, Andrew, was equally successful in his foodie venture, Wallace Land o’ Cakes (formerly Wallace Family Bakers).

With a head office in Stobswell and a number of other shops around the city, this bakery and pie shop held a very special place in the hearts of many Dundonians. Perhaps most notably, Dal Chima.

The 65-year-old, who now lives in Longforgan, remembers a time around 1962 (he would have been aged seven) when he and his nine-year-old brother Paul would visit the Crichton Street branch.

“I was the first Indian child born in Dundee and my brother the first Indian child in Dundee. I say this not as some form of self-promotion but merely to point out that we were most likely the first Indians in the whole world to be introduced to the Dundee institution that is Wallace’s Land o’ Cakes.

“My parents ran a clothing and general store in Dundee and we had a childminder that looked after us on a Saturday while my parents ran the busy city centre shop.

“The childminder was a family friend of ours and became affectionately known to us as Auntie Grace.

“Every Saturday morning Auntie Grace would pick us up from the shop in the morning and would do her shopping, culminating in a visit to Wallace’s in Crichton Street to purchase our obligatory onion bridies.

The onion bridie – never the plain

“For my brother and I, it had to be an onion one, and never the plain. The plain bridie had one hole in the top and the ‘ingin anes’ had two holes to differentiate and ensure that you were not disappointed when you got home and realised that you had gotten a plain instead of an onion one.

“Occasionally we would visit the restaurant at Crichton Street for a sit-in which was somewhat of a treat.”

Dal’s love affair with Wallace’s continued as he made the transition from primary to secondary school, attending Morgan Academy from 1967. When the lunch bell rang he’d sprint down Forfar Road to Dura Street, where Wallace’s also had a shop – directly across from Dora’s chipper.

Both were very popular with Morgan pupils so the queue size tended to dictate Dal’s decision.

“My tastes had by then expanded and it would be a choice between the onion bridie, a Wallace’s Peh, or occasionally a sausage roll, supplemented by a cake of some description, usually an iced doughnut.”

And Dal’s memories of Wallace’s are not restricted to their products, he says.

“I, through a group of mutual friends, became friendly with Wallace Fisher, a ‘doyen’ of the Wallace’s brand.

“This is a friendship that endures to this day and through Wallace I became acquainted with his parents and younger brother Alan, as well as sister Gwen.

“Wallace and Alan are, like myself and brother, ardent Dundee United supporters and we often travelled together to United away games.”

