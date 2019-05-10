Wall collapses as delivery van hits railings in Dundee car park

Police were called to Lochee yesterday after a car park wall collapsed when a vehicle rammed into railings.

The wall, which was recently built on the corner of Aimer Square and Sinclair Street, suffered significant damage after a van reportedly reversed into it.

The railing on top of the wall was also left mangled and hanging over on to the pavement.

Despite a number of large flagstones tumbling down on to the pavement below, police said there were no injuries in the incident.

One man who saw the incident said: “A guy in the car park reversed his van and knocked the railing down.

“The whole wall collapsed.

“The van was 25% over the edge.”

Another witness said that the incident could have been a lot more serious than it was, if someone had been walking past at the time.

Police were called and were seen speaking to the van’s driver. A spokesman for the force said: “Police Scotland attended Aimer Square, Dundee, around 1.45pm yesterday in response to a road traffic collision, where a delivery van had collided with a small wall.

“There were no injuries and the van was recovered a short time later.”

The debris had been partially cleared today and the car park remained open with the affected area fenced off.