Walking on sunshine: Tele reporter Kenny tries his hand at football for the older gentleman in Tayside

Fierce shots, flying tackles and the ball zipping across the surface like a pro game.

This was a very different kind of walking football to the version this reporter had imagined while making my debut at Newport-on-Tay in the regular Friday morning session.

Players in their 60s and a couple in their 70s put me to shame with their pace and power … and that was with me kicking off in goals.

The veterans walking football has been introduced to help older people keep fit and meet like-minded players.

Organiser Paul Berg “signed” me for a trial at Newport’s Waterstone Crook Sports Centre and I hauled on my gloves and boots on for the first time in years.

He also made my year when discovering I was 56-years-of-age by remarking, “Oh, you are a bit young for us.”

Music to my ears. I thought I could stroll about the midfield as a kind of Graeme Souness type of player, without the ferocious tackling, and spraying passes left and right to team mates then possibly a spell between the sticks in my true goalkeeper position.

Think again.

For the Newport centre, think Nou Camp, Barcelona, the way these guys went about the game.

The rules are simple: limit of three touches on the ball, no pass-backs to the keeper and the high ball is out of bounds and restricted to under five feet.

I was light headed after just five minutes – and that was in goal.

As part of the blue bibs team against the reds, I made a couple of stops and was only beaten by a penalty in a first game of more than 20 minutes. However, the reds ran amok in the second clash and I will draw a veil over the scoreline.

For the sake of action photos I was coaxed out of goal for the second encounter and thought I was going to collapse. It is taken seriously and players had strong views about how they would be penalised for that pace in the new league encounters.

That natural response to chase a ball never leaves you, that’s all I can say.

Paul, who doubles as referee, said: “I only started Tayport FC Walking Football Club last August and now we have 22 members, new strips from sponsors Tunnock’s and Hogg Buildings and Maintenance plus Scotmid awarded us a community grant.

“It’s a good atmosphere and in the main there’s not too much arguing or debating the rules. We are always looking for new members and if we get more signed up there is the chance to have an evening slot as well in Waterstone Crook.”

He added: “Now we are in the Walking Football Scotland North East League and will play games on the last Sunday of each month at Gussie Park.

“And former Arbroath manager and Tayport Juniors president David Baikie has promised to be a player coach.”

One of the oldest players in the squad is Ian Clark, 73, a retired accountant who has just signed up this month.

He said: “I love it and they are a great bunch of lads.

“The pace of the games can be hectic and everyone looks forward to playing on Friday mornings. I also play golf twice a week and enjoy a bit of curling, so I like to keep active.”