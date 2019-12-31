Walkers remember victims of Tay Bridge Disaster 140 years on from tragedy

A walk to mark the 140th anniversary of the Tay Bridge disaster took place at the weekend.

The event was staged by Dundee Waterfront Walks to remember all those who died in the tragedy in 1879.

Although 59 victims were recognised in the disaster, it has always been believed there were more people who were on board the doomed train which plunged into the water after the bridge collapsed during a storm.

The train had been travelling from Wormit to Dundee when the tragedy unfolded.

The bridge had been opened only two years earlier after being designed by civil engineer Thomas Bouch.

A total of 20 men also died during the construction of the bridge, which took six years to build.

Bouch, who was knighted shortly before the disaster, died within a year of the bridge collapsing, his reputation in ruins. A memorial to the disaster victims was unveiled in 2013 and the Waterfront walk was hosted by Alastair Derrick.

Other parts of Dundee’s Waterfront history were visited during the walk, with talks to explain their historical significance to the city during the event.