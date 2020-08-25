Walkers at Camperdown Park shocked by littering

Visitors to Camperdown Country Park have been left appalled after large amounts of rubbish were discarded over the weekend.

Walkers discovered piles of rubbish, including empty cups, fast food packaging and plastic wrappers, dumped next to the bins.

There have also been complaints about the state of the duck pond, which has become overgrown with algae and weeds, and the golf course.

Scott Ferguson, who went to the park for a walk on Sunday, said it was a “disappointment” to find such a mess.

He said: “I was going to Weavers Mill for something to eat, but I was early, so just went to check out the park.

“I just felt a bit sad when I saw it.

“The pond looked horrible with all the algae and there weren’t many ducks around.

“I don’t know if it’s just time playing tricks with my mind, but when I used to go as a kid, I remember it being a lot cleaner and there being a lot more ducks.

“As for the litter, people are just lazy. They have dumped it right next to the bin.

“I thought it may have been the birds, as there were seagulls there, but the person I was with said the bins are grated on the top to stop the birds doing that, although I never checked myself.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are currently operating a regular multi daily litter picking route at this location, however we will look into the reports of littering.”