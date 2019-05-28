VIDEO: Poignant Tay Road Bridge walk remembers Dundee drugs victim Reece, 17

Hundreds of people took part in a memorial walk for tragic teenager Reece Smith in Dundee.

Reece, 17, died suddenly on May 19, devastating his friends and family – none more so than mum Samantha Craig and best friend Josh Hamilton.

He was found in a flat in Lochee and is known to have died as a result of taking drugs.

Josh, 17, organised Sunday’s walk across the Tay Road Bridge to remember his friend and in a bid to get the message across to other youngsters not to touch drugs.

He and Samantha were joined by about 200 people on the Dundee side of the bridge before the group walked across to be met by others in Fife.

From there the group sent balloons into the sky in a poignant farewell to the teenager whose death has touched many lives in the city.

Josh said: “The number of people here today shows how much Reece was loved by everyone who knew him.

“I’ve organised this walk to give back to Reece everything he has done for me.

“It means so much to me that so many people have turned out to show their respect for Reece and everything he meant to them.

“Everybody is here to show support to Reece’s family and friends.”

Josh added: “I also want to get the message across to people not to touch drugs. Drug-taking has to stop.

“There are hundreds of young people here and our legacy to Reece will be that none of us will take drugs in the future.”

Reece’s mum Samantha said: “This is a very emotional day for me. I am here to remember and celebrate the life of my son.

“It’s incredible to see so many people here in memory of Reece.

“I want this walk and this gathering of people to make a difference.

“I am determined people should come together to do something about the drug-taking that is ruining our society in Dundee.

“My son’s life will not be in vain.

“I have a fire in my belly and I’m going to do everything I can in Reece’s name to tackle this epidemic that is taking the lives of our young people.

“Sadly we are the drug-taking capital of Europe and I’m going to fight on to make that change.

“There’s a huge stigma but if we come together I’m hopeful something positive can happen.”

A GoFundMe page was set up after Reece’s death to go toward his funeral. After just over a week, the page has raised £2,575 to “give Reece the send-off he deserves”.

Samantha said. “I can’t thank everyone enough.”

She added funeral arrangements would be put in place after the tragic teen’s body is released from a post mortem.

Reece’s funeral will take place at 11.30am on Thursday at James Ashton service rooms in Lochee, followed by his burial at Birkhill Cemetery at 12.15pm.