The UK Government has today opened a new walk-through coronavirus testing centre at in Bruce House car park in Arbroath.

The centre is designed to be easily accessible for people without a car and is part of a UK-wide drive to improve the accessibility of coronavirus testing for local communities.

The facility in the Angus Council-owned car park is operated by Mitie on behalf of the UK Government.

It operates between 2pm and 5pm today, Thursday December 3, and 10am to 5pm tomorrow, Friday December 4.

Thereafter the walk-through coronavirus testing centre will be open from 8am to 8pm every day, seven days a week.

Hours will be reduced during the festive period, but the centre will still open.

Tests must be booked in advance at NHS Inform or by calling 0800 028 2816.

People should only book a test if they have Covid-19 symptoms – mainly a high temperature, a new and continuous cough, or a loss or change to their sense of smell or taste.

It follows the mass testing of patients at Dundee University, which began on Tuesday.

See further details at this page on the UK Government website.