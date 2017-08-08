Thousands of school pupils across Dundee face an anxious wait ahead of their exam results being revealed this morning.

About 3,000 youngsters will receive their results through the post, via text message or online from 8am.

Dundee City Council will be hoping to build on some of the successes of last year’s results, which included more than 250 pupils gaining at least one Advanced Higher.

A further 192 pupils achieved five Higher awards, with 115 youngsters gaining straight A passes at Higher level.

Meanwhile, 45 pupils were awarded six National 5s at grade A.

Councillor Gregor Murray, the local authority’s children and families service convener, says help will be on hand for pupils to make decisions about their future after the results have come through.

The councillor said: “I want to wish the best of luck to all of our pupils who are waiting for their results tomorrow.

“They worked very hard in the lead-up to the exams earlier this year.

“There are many ways that young people can check on their options once they have received their results and I would like to stress that there is help at hand to assist them to plan ahead.”

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), which administers all school exams, will also have services available to help youngsters who have issues after receiving their results tomorrow.

The organisation will send Scottish Qualification Certificates (SQC) to pupils via first-class post — unless they have signed up to receive them by text or via the internet.

The SQA has advised youngsters who believe something is wrong or missing from their certificate to contact their school or college, who will in turn contact the SQA.

It also has a candidate advice line running on 0345 2791000, and an email address at customer@sqa.org.uk. Youngsters can also contact the SQA via Facebook or Twitter for assistance.