Waiter set fire to vehicles in Dundee city centre then broke into Brassica, where he worked

A waiter sparked panic when he set fire to cars and a motorcycle in Dundee city centre, causing a series of small explosions.

Christopher Adam, 33, also stole a 32-inch TV from a Nissan Micra before breaking into the Waterfront eatery where he worked.

Adam is now facing jail after pleading guilty to the rampage in the early hours of July 27 last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard 22 calls were made to emergency services after members of the public saw fire had engulfed vehicles on Trades Lane.

A number of small explosions occurred and Adam was seen walking away from the scene. Among the vehicles torched was a car owned by Dundee FC.

On the same night, Adam was seen with a traffic cone kicking bollards around the area of Slessor Gardens where singer Rita Ora was due to perform the following evening. He then turned his attention to Brassica, where he worked as a waiter.

Depute fiscal Nicola Gillespie said: “At 7.30am on July 27 a worker attended at her work and saw fire damage to the table and a menu. Window panes were also damaged.

“Officers attended and identified the accused on CCTV carrying the stolen television.”

Adam was traced the next day on the Nethergate and his Tulloch Court home was searched.

Police found a TV which matched one reported stolen.

Adam, 33, pleaded guilty on indictment to forcing open a lockfast car and stealing a television on July 27 at Trades Lane.

On the same date, he set fire to the same car causing the fire to spread to two other vehicles, resulting in extensive damage.

At Allan Lane, Adam set fire to a tarpaulin and caused damage to a motorcycle. He also pleaded guilty to setting fire to a menu at Brassica, Shore Terrace, causing damage to the table it was on.

Solicitor John Boyle said Adam was subject to a community payback order which he had been struggling with due to health difficulties.

Mr Boyle said Adam appreciated that he was likely to receive a custodial sentence for the offence.

Before deferring sentence until later this month, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael called for an up-to-date social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

Adam was remanded custody.