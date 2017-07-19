Wait goes on for disconnected customers affected by Dundee crash

Engineers are waiting to “establish the full extent of damage” to an internet exchange hub in Dundee before carrying out repairs.

A number of people were left without an internet or telephone connection after a car smashed into the cabinet on Sandeman Street, near the junction with Provost Road.

Dundee FC were one of those affected, staff at the club shop unable to process any card payments.

The damaged unit provides a connection for several hundred Openreach customers but only a dozen lines were reported faulty, a spokesman confirmed.

He said: “Following a road traffic accident in Dundee, damage was caused to an Openreach street cabinet.

“Our engineers are currently replacing the cabinet and will repair the cable as soon as possible once the extent of the damage has been fully assessed.

“While the cabinet provides phone and broadband services for several hundred homes and businesses, only a dozen lines have been reported as faulty.

“We’d encourage anyone affected to contact their service provider to report any faults as they can also help with arranging incoming call diverts to mobile phones, where appropriate.”

A 22-year-old man has been arrested by police in connection with the incident.