International waffle and crepe house to be built next to Dundee casino

An international waffle and crepe house is coming to Dundee city centre, after plans were approved by councillors.

Kaspa’s Desserts, which currently has one store in Edinburgh and another due to open soon in Glasgow, will open its third Scottish branch at 140 West Marketgait.

Councillors have granted a change of use permission to turn a vacant unit between the Westport apartments and the Grosvenor Casino into a food and drink outlet with takeaway.

The store will hold seating for 98 people with proposed opening hours of 11am-11pm from Sunday-Thursday and from 11am-midnight on Friday and Saturday.

On its website, Kaspa’s Desserts claims: “Our menu boasts a mouth-watering selection of ice creams, gelatos, waffles, crepes, milkshakes, smoothies and sundaes.”

The company also has branches across England and Wales, as well as one in Pakistan.