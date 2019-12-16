‘Vulnerable’ woman last seen getting off bus in Dundee has ‘c-shaped injury’ on her face

A desperate mum has put out a plea to trace her “vulnerable” daughter who has been missing for a week.

Rachel McKinney, 33, from Fraserburgh, was last seen getting off the number 57 bus on Crichton Street, Dundee at about 3.05pm on Monday December 9.

Her mum Brenda said: “I’m beside myself with worry. If anyone has any information about Rachel, who is classed as vulnerable, please contact the police.”

Rachel is 5ft 6ins, of slim build with long light brown hair, bleached at the ends. When last seen she was wearing a purple bomber style jacket, a red bandana round her neck, black leggings with zips across the front and black Adidas trainers.

She also had a recent facial injury to her right cheek and chin area.

Sgt Iain Gillies said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Rachel’s welfare and are keen to trace her as soon as possible.”