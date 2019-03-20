Vulnerable students being ‘failed miserably’ at Dundee school, say inspectors

Students at a school for vulnerable young people are being “failed miserably” by a lack of leadership, it has been claimed.

An Education Scotland inspector’s report published today reveals that the Rockwell Learning Centre school has to do better.

The centre caters for vulnerable young people who cannot cope in mainstream school establishments, for varying reasons.

In his report HM Inspector Steven McPherson said today that the centre has to “make improvements”.

His criticism follows an inspection last December.

Mr McPherson’s report labels the school “weak” in teaching and learning and leadership, and satisfactory in raising attainment and achievement.

His report adds: “We think the school needs additional support and more time to make necessary improvements.”

It adds that Education Scotland will liaise with Dundee City Council regarding the school’s capacity to improve and they will carry out a further inspection within a year.

Meantime Education Scotland has written to parents reporting their inspection concerns.

The letter states: “We need to ensure more consistent high quality learning across the school.”

Labour education spokeswoman for Dundee City Council, Georgia Cruickshank said: “These young people in off-site education at Rockwell Learning Centre are being failed miserably.

“This report has highlighted some very worrying under performance issues that make for dismal reading.

“Parents have every right to feel aggrieved that their children are receiving an inadequate education through lack of proper leadership and management.”

Convener of children and families services Stewart Hunter said: “A report like this is disappointing. Our priority now is to sit down and figure out how we can make improvements.”